CHICAGO, Sept 16 A group of Chicago traders have agreed to drop a lawsuit against CME Group Inc that sought to reverse a decision to include electronic transactions to determine end-of-day grain prices, the company said on Tuesday.

The traders, who work on the Chicago Board of Trade's 140-year-old agricultural trading floor, will "abandon all their claims" against the world's largest futures exchange operator without receiving any payment, according to a statement.

The group sued CME Group, owner of the CBOT, in June 2012, claiming the decision to factor in electronic trades would put them out of business and was implemented without proper approval from exchange members. Prior to the change, the CBOT had a century-old tradition of settling futures prices for crops like corn and soybeans based on transactions executed in open-outcry pits.

"It is unfortunate that the plaintiffs wasted so much of their own time and money, not to mention that of the court and CME, chasing these baseless claims," CME said in its statement.

A lawyer for the traders could not immediately be reached for comment.

An Illinois judge in March rejected a request from the traders to suspend the implementation of the rule.

The case was Anthony McKerr et al v. The Board of Trade of the City of Chicago et al, Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, No 12-CH-23185. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Bernard Orr)