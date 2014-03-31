BRIEF-First Brothers unit to take out 750 mln yen loan
* Says unit will take out a loan of 750 million yen from ShinGinko Tokyo, Limited, with a term of 10 years, on April 28
CHICAGO, March 31 CME Group Inc can keep in place rules that factor in electronic trades for settling end-of-day grain futures prices, an Illinois judge ruled on Monday following a legal challenge from veterans of the Chicago trading floor.
Cook County Circuit Court Judge Jean Prendergast Rooney in Chicago ruled that CME Group, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade, had the authority to implement the settlement method in June 2012.
A group of traders from the CBOT's 140-year-old agricultural trading floor sued the exchange in June 2012 to overturn the method, saying that it was putting them out of business. Prior to the change, CME Group had a century-old tradition of settling futures prices for crops like corn and soybeans based on transactions executed in open-outcry pits. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
FRANKFURT, April 25 A European Commission proposal to limit the European Central Bank's power to supervise banks is "much too tight" and risks hampering ECB efforts to make the sector safer, Frankfurt's top supervisor said on Tuesday.