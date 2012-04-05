* NGFA zeroes in on brokers' investments of customer funds
* "Rigorous review" sought for capital requirements
* "Insurance" for deposits merits a look - NGFA
CHICAGO, April 5 The largest U.S. grain trade
group on Thursday said Congress and commodities regulators
should adopt its recommendations to protect customer funds and
restore market confidence after the collapse of giant broker MF
Global.
"The demise of MF Global has shaken the confidence of many
futures market participants concerning the safety of segregated
customer funds," the National Grain and Feed Association said in
letters to the Senate and House Agriculture Committees and to
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
"We believe these preliminary recommendations are essential
to begin reestablishing confidence among futures market
participants and to help safeguard customer funds," NGFA said.
Up to $1.6 billion in supposedly safe "segregated" customer
accounts at MF Global are still missing after the brokerage
filed for bankruptcy on October 31, 2011. The bankruptcy was
prompted by losing bets it made on European debt and other
securities.
NGFA has a membership of more than a thousand companies
representing grain facilities, food processors, biofuel
makers and exporters.
NGFA members had hundreds of millions of dollars in
segregated margin accounts and other deposits at MF Global as
part of their normal daily business in trading agricultural
futures and options to hedge cash market risk.
NGFA's recommendations included:
- Daily reporting of segregated fund investments and
positions by futures commission merchants (FCMs).
- More detailed and frequent audits of FCM reports,
including "unannounced spot checks" of FCMs.
- A "rigorous review" of FCM and broker-dealer capital
requirements by CFTC
- Scrutiny by CFTC of the practice of double-counting such
required capital when a firm operates as both an FCM and a
broker-dealer.
- Specific signed and transparent documents from FCM
executives when segregated customer funds are moved to
non-customer accounts in order to "assign accountability and to
aid in establishing that fraudulent activity has occurred."
CME Group, the world's largest futures exchange, has
been under fire since MF Global collapsed because it was seen as
the first-line regulator. CME said this week it will require
FCMs to report customer fund levels daily starting May 1.
NGFA said it plans to study more options to protect customer
funds including "the viability and costs associated with
extending insurance coverage to commodities accounts, either
privately provided or under the type of insurance program
currently in place for securities accounts."
It plans to complete its evaluation and offer additional
recommendations by early June.