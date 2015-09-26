By Niu Shuping and Dominique Patton
| BEIJING, Sept 26
BEIJING, Sept 26 Chinese grain trader and food
processor COFCO, the majority shareholder in Nidera, has said it
still has confidence in the Dutch grain and oilseeds merchant
after an ethanol trader racked up significant losses through
fraudulent activities.
COFCO bought a majority stake in Nidera last year
and is in talks to increase its holding in the company, sources
have told Reuters.
"Nidera has dealt with the issue, which has not affected the
company's daily operation. As a shareholder, we are confident in
Nidera's development and looking forward to more in-depth
cooperation in the future," COFCO said in an email sent to
Reuters late on Friday.
Nidera suffered a "significant loss" in biofuels trading but
none of its other trading activities were involved, a spokesman
said on Thursday.
