HAMBURG Feb 23 Dierk Overheu will leave his
position as CEO Of Dutch grain trader Nidera at the end of
February, a Nidera spokesman said on Thursday.
The takeover of Nidera by Chinese trading house COFCO Group
will be completed on Feb. 28 and Overheu will leave
the company as a result of the integration process, the
spokesman said.
COFCO has embarked on an expansion into international grain
trading, having invested over $3 billion to buy Noble Group's
agribusiness and now Nidera, giving it assets in some
of the world's top grain and vegetable oil producing regions.
Overheu became CEO of Nidera in June 2016. He is a veteran
of the grain trading industry with experience including many
years in senior positions at German grain trading house Alfred
C. Toepfer, now integrated into U.S. agribusiness group Archer
Daniels Midland Co..
As the full takeover of Nidera by COFCO will be completed on
Feb. 28, Overheu's departure is "a logical step" in the
integration process of the two companies, the Nidera spokesman
said.
COFCO International CEO Johnny Chi will lead the merged
companies, he said.
Asked whether Nidera will continue to operate under its own
name, he said this was a question now being examined as part of
the integration process.
Nidera in January hired veteran former Toepfer trader
Wolfgang Stiehler as global head of grains and oilseeds and
former Toepfer executive Ulrich Litterscheid as financial
projects director.
