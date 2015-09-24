LONDON, Sept 24 Grains and oilseeds merchant
Nidera suffered a "significant loss" in biofuels trading due to
the fraudulent activities of a trader, a spokesman said on
Thursday.
"We discovered earlier this year inconsistencies in our
biofuels trade. We started internal investigations and our
conclusion was that there was a trader involved in fraudulent
actions so we contacted the Dutch police," he said.
Group Communications Manager Bert Ooms said the
Rotterdam-based company had suffered a significant loss, adding
none of its other trading activities were involved.
"Biofuels had a completely different approach within Nidera
in compliance to the other trade flows we do," he said.
The company declined to give details on the losses.
Nidera, 51 percent owned by China's state-run food giant
COFCO, has an annual turnover in excess of $17
billion. It has domestic and international operations in 21
major export and import countries and distributes its products
to more than 60 countries.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Susan Thomas)