By Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent

PARIS, Nov 7 NYSE Liffe is considering revamping its Paris grain futures by extending trading hours by January and reviewing its milling wheat contract to improve its flagship grain market, the commodity exchange operator said on Wednesday.

The potential change in hours reflects a later publication time for closely followed U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grain forecasts from January.

The U.S. move is designed to shift the publication of the USDA reports to later in the U.S. day when volumes are higher, but this will also mean the reports will come out half an hour before the close in Paris, leaving little time for operators to adjust to the data that often provokes price swings.

NYSE Liffe is currently surveying users in Europe and other parts of the world to see if there is support for changing the trading hours of its Paris-based futures, the exchange said.

"We've taken into account the fact the USDA reports are going to be published at 18h00 Paris time as of January," Lionel Porte, commodity product manager at NYSE Liffe, told Reuters.

"The aim of our survey is to consult the market to see if it wants to align with the reports in January," he said by phone.

The USDA's major crop estimates are currently released at 1430 Paris time (1330 GMT), four hours before the close of trading at 1830.

Any change to trading hours for the Paris futures would apply on a daily basis and not just on USDA report days, Porte said, adding there were no technical or regulatory barriers to introducing new hours in time for January.

NYSE Liffe's main crop futures contracts are for milling wheat, rapeseed and maize (corn). Any change in trading hours would not concern its feed wheat or soft commodity futures based in London, the exchange said.

WHEAT CONTRACT REVIEW

The advent this year of near-24-hour trading in U.S. grain futures ended a niche role for the Paris market as the only wheat and maize futures open when USDA reports are released.

But NYSE Liffe said there had been no significant impact on its volumes, with heavy activity still recorded in the aftermath of USDA publications and overall volumes continuing to rise.

In the first 10 months of 2012, total volume in milling wheat futures was up 21 percent on year, with options volume rising 15 percent, it said.

The exchange is, however, conducting a review of its milling wheat contract to improve its flagship product in Paris.

Operators are being surveyed over possible changes to delivery points, contract calendar and quality criteria, NYSE Liffe said.

"We have already proposed for some time to extend the delivery points. That is our number one priority," Porte said.

He said the review was not prompted by a change in the policy of Senalia, the operator of a silo at the port of Rouen that is the sole delivery point for Paris wheat futures.

In August, cooperative-owned Senalia raised its quality requirements for incoming wheat in reaction to a rain-affected harvest that led to concerns about quality of wheat for export.

The move has caused controversy in France's grain sector because it eroded a quality-wheat price premium on the cash market and raised doubts about delivery of futures based on lower quality.

NYSE Liffe said it was in discussions with operators, but did not intend to modify the wheat contract for existing futures and was already planning to review the specifications before Senalia's change of policy.

Concerning quality, Porte said the exchange was considering adopting requirements for protein content and Hagberg falling numbers, two common criteria used by flour makers.

For the contract calendar, which is different to that used in Chicago, the world's top grain futures market, there was no consensus among operators about possible changes, he said.

The contract review has led NYSE Liffe to delay the launch of November 2015 futures and options for milling wheat, which were due to open for trading on Nov. 13, the exchange said.

Regarding market transparency, NYSE Liffe said it planned to introduce for its Paris futures "Commitment of Traders" reports to show positions held by different types of operators, as it had done for its London soft commodity and feed wheat futures.

But this would not be possible before 2014 when NYSE Liffe will take over responsibility for clearing its Paris futures after the end of its contract with LCH.Clearnet, it said.

In London, meanwhile, NYSE Liffe is introducing from this month delivery position limits on agricultural commodities, extending a policy it already has in Paris.