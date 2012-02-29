PARIS Feb 29 NYSE Liffe will
extend by one year the trading period for its Paris-based crop
futures, with effect from March 13, the European exchange
operator said on Wednesday.
The move will notably extend the number of available
contracts for its flagship milling wheat futures to 12
from eight, giving a three-year horizon for trading.
The exchange will abolish August contracts for milling wheat
and malting barley after the expiry of the August 2012
contracts, it said in a note published to operators on Tuesday
and released to the press on Wednesday.
NYSE Liffe had announced the changes in November, saying
they would take effect in 2012 but without giving a precise
deadline.