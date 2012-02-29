PARIS Feb 29 NYSE Liffe will extend by one year the trading period for its Paris-based crop futures, with effect from March 13, the European exchange operator said on Wednesday.

The move will notably extend the number of available contracts for its flagship milling wheat futures to 12 from eight, giving a three-year horizon for trading.

The exchange will abolish August contracts for milling wheat and malting barley after the expiry of the August 2012 contracts, it said in a note published to operators on Tuesday and released to the press on Wednesday.

NYSE Liffe had announced the changes in November, saying they would take effect in 2012 but without giving a precise deadline.