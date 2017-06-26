WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 26 Richardson
International, one of Canada's largest grain handlers, said on
Monday that it had purchased European Oat Millers in a deal that
expands its geographic reach.
The acquisition of European Oat Millers, the second-largest
oat miller in Europe, closed on June 15, Richardson said in a
statement. Both companies are privately owned.
Winnipeg-based Richardson intends to increase manufacturing
capacity of European Oat Millers, which is based in Bedford,
England, and look for other opportunities to expand globally,
Chief Executive Curt Vossen said.
The companies did not announce terms of the deal.
Richardson, a Canadian handler of canola, wheat and other
crops, expanded into oat milling in 2013, and owns three oat
processing plants in Canada and one in the United States.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)