By Keith Wallis
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Aug 12 Soaring imports of wheat by
China and Pakistan are set to drive up freight rates for smaller
dry bulk cargo ships in the next few months, Asian shipowners
say.
The potential hike in wheat volumes could fuel an increase
of as much as 50 per cent in the number of charters for
Panamax-size ships, shipbroker figures show.
"We think there will be a positive impact on rates," said
Mats Berglund, chief executive of Hong Kong's Pacific Basin
Shipping, describing China's need for higher imports.
China is estimated to need an extra 10 million tonnes of
wheat import wheat to make up a shortfall caused by crop
failures linked to the weather.
That would be in addition to the more than 3 million tonnes
of wheat it was already due to import in the year to June 2014.
Pakistan is set to require up to 1 million tonnes of wheat
in the year to March 2014 after domestic production was hit by
several factors, including a delay in planting.
Grain shipments favour smaller Handysize, Supramax and
Panamax ships, varying between 32,000 and 76,000 deadweight
tonnes, rather than large Capesize vessels that are almost
exclusively used to haul iron ore and coal.
One Panamax-sized cargo, equal to 66,000 tonnes, would need
to be shipped every day between August 1 and December 31 if
China is to import an extra 10 million tonnes of wheat this
year, said Khalid Hashim, managing director of Thailand's
Precious Shipping.
By comparison, more than 50 Panamax ships, carrying grain,
coal and iron ore, were chartered in July, according to figures
from Clarkson Research Services, a data provider widely relied
on by the global shipping industry.
Hashim, whose company operates 40 dry cargo vessels, added:
"I am sure that this will have a positive impact on the (dry
bulk) markets."
Dry bulk freight rates would be buoyed by a strong North
American grain harvest, Berglund added.
While the Chinese wheat crop failure "is a straw of hope for
the dry bulk market, we have not seen much impact on the
Handysize and Handymax vessels trading in the Pacific," said Tan
Chin Hee, executive director of Pacific Carriers, owned by the
Kuok Group, which has interests in commodities, property and
newspapers.
Charter rates for a 32,000 deadweight tonne Handysize ship
were down to $7,867 per day on Friday, against an average of
more than $8,000 per day in July, according to Clarksons data.
Thailand's Thoresen Shipping thought freight rates
would start to climb in the next two months as China-led grain
demand augmented very good harvests in North America, said
managing director Ian Claxton.
But Tan said the firming in bulk rates caused by increased
China demand would be shortlived, as the continuing oversupply
of tonnage across all bulk sectors took its toll.
Dry bulk ships equivalent to 17.8 per cent of the current
dry bulk fleet are on order to be delivered between now and
2016, Clarksons data showed.
Cancelled deliveries and ship scrapping this year have cut
growth of the global dry bulk fleet to 3.8 per cent from the
figure of 10.4 per cent for all of last year, Clarksons said.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)