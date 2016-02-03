SYDNEY/CHICAGO Feb 4 Slowing Chinese demand for
sorghum is set to exacerbate tough market conditions for grain
farmers in the United States and Australia, as one of the few
bright spots in global markets over the past two years starts to
fade.
Imports by top buyer China more than tripled in 2015 to
above 10 million tonnes, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
data shows, as Chinese regulatory changes affecting corn boosted
demand for sorghum for use in animal feed.
Surging Chinese imports - up from just 631,000 tonnes in
2013 - have provided a lucrative trade for farmers in major
producers Australia and the United States.
U.S. exporters alone saw sorghum sales to China jump from
$95 million in 2013 to close to $2 billion in the 2014/15 season
as China gobbled up more than 80 percent of all sorghum imports
last year, according to the USDA. Australian farmers sold a
record A$410 million ($289 million) of sorghum in 2014/15, data
from the country's commodity forecaster shows.
But that demand is set to fall, with the USDA forecasting
China's imports slipping to 7 million tonnes in 2015/16, while
traders expect sales to be well down on even this figure as the
country has built up large stocks of other feed grains.
"Because of the huge stockpiles of corn and feed wheat, the
Chinese government is trying to minimise the amount of imports
of feed grain such as barley and sorghum, and so domestic users
will tap the corn stockpiles," said Thomas Kim, sorghum trader
at Nidera Australia.
The depressed market for sorghum will add further pressure
to prices of staple feed grains such as corn, which have
come under sustained pressure amid global oversupply.
SOURING GRAIN MARKET
For Australia, the slowing demand closes the door on a
market that has relieved pressure on growers battling drought
and depressed global grain prices.
Australia's grain market relies on wheat and sorghum for the
vast majority of sales, and buoyant exports of the feed grain
have helped offset lower wheat production as El Nino-related
weather patterns stunted growth.
Wheat production across Australia's east coast fell 15
percent below the five-year average in 2015, while global wheat
prices were down 20 percent.
The USDA last month forecast Australian exports of sorghum
during the 2015/16 season at 1 million tonnes, well below the
1.7 million tonnes China purchased a year earlier.
"I think the USDA number is high. The Chinese government
released its No. 1 Central Document in the last week and they
reiterated the need to use those domestic corn stocks," said
Graydon Chong, senior analyst, Grains & Oilseeds, at Rabobank.
Lower exports would also cut into a lucrative market for
Australian east coast grain traders, including the country's
largest listed bulk grain handler GrainCorp Ltd.
In the United States, growers who targeted sorghum to
capitalise on Chinese demand face lower returns.
Kirk Liefer, who operates a farm in southern Illinois near
St. Louis, upped his sorghum acreage last year to take advantage
of a premium to corn.
Prices are now about the same after benchmark corn prices
fell to a six-month low in January.
Liefer still plans to double his sorghum acreage this year
as the crop is cheaper to plant and needs less fertilizer,
offering savings over corn.
U.S. production of sorghum rose nearly 40 percent in the
2015/16 season to 15.15 million tonnes, but with Chinese demand
slowing, the USDA forecasts a 17 percent fall in exports.
"The big gorilla in the room is China," said Wayne
Cleveland, executive director of the Texas Sorghum Producers.
"They still want to buy, they still like grain sorghum. It's
just screwy government policies they have that tend to skew the
market."
($1 = 1.4170 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Michael Hirtzer in
Chicago; Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by
Richard Pullin)