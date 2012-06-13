* Major trade houses wary of trading with Syria
* Aid deliveries being held up
(Adds trade, analyst comment, detail)
By Maha El Dahan and Jonathan Saul
ABU DHABI/LONDON, June 13 Syria wants to import
600,000 tonnes of barley after violence prevented the local crop
from coming to market, an article on the Ministry of
Agriculture's website said, while traders said its chances of
success in obtaining the supplies looked slim.
Several trade sources have told Reuters in recent weeks that
Syria is frozen out of international grain markets due to the
impact of western sanctions on trade finance.
The state-run General Organisation for Fodder has been
unable to procure any quantities of local barley due to the
situation on the ground in Syria, an unidentified source was
quoted as saying in an article on the ministry's website on
Wednesday.
The U.N. peacekeeping chief said on Tuesday the 15-month
uprising taking place in Syria had grown into a full-scale civil
war.
"This situation has driven the General Organization for
Fodder to speed up the process of securing contracts for the
import of 600,000 tonnes of barley," the article, which was
originally published in the official Al-Baath newspaper, said.
The article did not give any details about the import deals.
Agriculture Ministry officials could not be reached for further
comment.
Grain trade sources were sceptical whether Syria has the
ability to shop successfully for such large quantities.
"They do not have the mechanisms of payment, and there are
growing issues with discharging at Syrian ports, so it's really
not feasible for them to be able to buy as much as 600,000
tonnes," one European-based grain trade source said.
"The most they are able to bring in is small consignments,
which is not enough."
The United Nations is struggling to deliver humanitarian aid
to an estimated 1 million people in Syria because of visa delays
and the difficulty in reaching areas ravaged by fighting.
BIG DEALS BLOCKED
Unable to finance the big international grain purchases it
has been used to, Syria has engaged in a desperate search for
grain that has forced Damascus into an array of unusually small
deals, many arranged by middlemen around the Middle East and
Asia.
The amounts agreed have been nowhere near meeting Syria's
reliance on imports for about half of its annual needs of 7
million to 8 million tonnes of grain, a situation that threatens
to sap domestic support for Bashar al-Assad as he faces mounting
international condemnation and domestic defiance of his rule.
The main barley-producing areas of Syria are Homs, Hama,
Aleppo and Idlib, all areas where fighting has been heavy.
Another grain trader said Syria in recent days had been in
talks to buy 400,000 tonnes of barley in a series of purchases
from small unknown middlemen.
"None of the big trade houses want to do deals with Syria at
the moment, and it is not known if this has gone through," the
source said.
"The impression is that these private middlemen are not
experienced and do not know about how the grain trade works."
A Syrian state-run agency failed to make a purchase in a
tender last month for 150,000 tonnes of feed barley, while
European traders said it was difficult to undertake a formal
tender in a time of sanctions.
A reluctance among foreign banks, shipowners and grain
traders to sell to import-dependent Syria - even though food is
not itself subject to sanctions - has translated into a struggle
for the country to meet its grain import needs.
Syria is expected to produce 800,000 tonnes of barley this
year of which 112,000 tonnes will be in Hama, the article said.
(Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Jonathan Saul; editing by
Veronica Brown and Jane Baird)