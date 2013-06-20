* MD and team of at least six traders to depart -sources
* Afegra was once a key food supplier to Iran
* Small traders struggle to compete with ABCD giants
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, June 20 Geneva-based agricultural trader
Afegra - an exporter of cereals to Iran until last year - is
parting company with its managing director and its trading team,
sources familiar with the matter said.
Gert Bosscher, a former Glencore trader, has
resigned as managing director, and a team of at least six
traders will be made redundant this summer at Afegra, which was
launched in 2010 and specialises in wheat, barley, corn and
rice, the sources said.
The company, which is privately owned, has issued no public
statement.
The sources said Afegra had lost a vital source of income
after encountering difficulties with obtaining payment from Iran
for agricultural deliveries, which were at least partly a result
of Western financial sanctions aimed at Iran's nuclear
programme.
Swiss laws allow commodity firms to supply food to Iran and
even to trade Iranian oil, as long as they register with the
relevant government authorities.
But in practice, western sanctions have made it difficult
for transactions to be completed, because Iranian companies are
frozen out of much of the global banking system. This makes
smaller suppliers of commodities particularly vulnerable.
Big companies such as U.S.-headquartered trading houses
Cargill and Bunge, which also have been active in exporting
agricultural commodities to Iran in accordance with relevant
sanctions, are seen as more able to absorb the extra costs.
"They (Afegra) were stuck between a rock and a hard place.
They had the choice between making a delivery and not getting
paid or making costly demurrage (shipping) payments," said a
senior source at a trading house.
The departure of Afegra's trading team also points to the
difficulties of small traders in competing with large,
integrated rivals such as the so-called ABCD majors (Archer
Daniels Midland, Bunge, Cargill and
Louis Dreyfus ).
This has led to consolidation, with more of the world's
cereals trading business concentrated in the hands of fewer
companies.
"If you're small, you have to have some sort of foothold to
be successful, either in the producing country or the
destination market. They had a foothold in the destination
market, Iran, but that didn't work out," the source said.
A different source familiar with Afegra's strategy said
another factor contributing to the closure of the trading desk
was its unwillingness to invest in strategic assets such as
storage terminals and grain silos, which can help companies gain
flexibility in their trading operations.
Afegra is still registered in Geneva, and the sources said
it would continue to exist, although details of its future
strategy were not immediately clear.
Bosscher has sold his shares in the group, the sources
added.
