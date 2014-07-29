KIEV, July 29 Commodity trader Glencore
is trying to sell some of its inland grain silos in strife-torn
Ukraine, due to a change in grains storage and transport trends
which is making them redundant, sources close to the situation
said on Tuesday.
Inland silos are being used less as more farmers in Ukraine
are building their own on-farm storage units and transporting
directly to ports, by-passing third-party inland storage, the
sources said.
They put the number of Glencore silos up for sale at between
two and 15 out of 25 that the company owns in Ukraine.
"It's down to the fact that these (silos) are poorly
located," one of the sources said. "It's more economical to
transport directly to ports by trucks, bypassing inland silos."
A spokesman for Glencore declined to comment.
Finding a buyer may prove difficult, however, as for months
Ukrainian troops have fought pro-Russian rebels in the east of
the country.
Glencore exported 824,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain in the
first 11 months of the 2013/14 season, or 2.6 percent of the
country's total grain exports, according to Kiev-based
consultancy ProAgro, with maize dominating the shipments.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Silvia Antonioli, Sarah McFarlane
and Polina Devitt; editing by Keiron Henderson)