KIEV Aug 26 Ukraine has begun its maize harvest, threshing the first 8,000 tonnes from 3,000 hectares, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The ministry has said that the harvest could total 26 million tonnes this year, up from 23.2 million tonnes in 2015.

Ukraine has already finished harvesting wheat and barley and expects to grow 63 million tonnes of grain in total this year. The harvest totalled 60 million tonnes in 2015.

The ministry also said Ukraine had exported 3.9 million tonnes of grain so far this season, including 1.7 million tonnes of wheat and 1.7 million tonnes of barley. The season runs from July to June. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Susan Fenton)