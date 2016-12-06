KIEV Dec 6 Ukrainian agricultural company Kernel plans to build a new Black Sea export terminal with a capacity of 4 million tonnes per year, news agency Latifundist reported on Tuesday citing the head of Kernel's board of directors.

The terminal is due for completion in 2018 and will be built in the southern region of Odessa, Kernel's Andriy Verevsky told Latifundist.

Grain export capacity at Ukraine's sea ports could jump to around 157 million tonnes by 2020 from 58.5 million currently, Vyacheslav Voronoy, a senior official for logistics at the state-controlled Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, said last month.

Some 36 new port facilities are likely to be constructed in the next four years, Voronoy said.

One of the world's top three grain exporters, Ukraine plans to increase its exports to around 41 million tonnes in the 2016/17 (July-June) season from around 39 million in 2015/16. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)