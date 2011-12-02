* Corn pressured by poor exports prospects
* China 2011 grain output up 4.5 pct, corn at record
By Naveen Thukral and Marie Maitre
SINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 2 U.S. wheat prices
broke a four-day winning streak on Friday, with corn falling as
well after China unveiled a bigger-than-expected 2011 grain
output, although investors' more upbeat macroeconomic view
helped cap losses in U.S. grain markets.
Hopes of upbeat U.S. jobs data later on Friday, and of a
bold solution to the euro zone debt crisis at a Dec. 9 summit,
powered a rally in stock markets and supported the euro against
the dollar, making U.S. grains more competitive.
"People remain nervous. The macro factors that were pushing
the market down last week are now pushing it up, but the overall
economic picture has not changed. The euro crisis has not been
solved," said a broker in Paris.
Corn remained under pressure from poor demand for U.S.
supplies and expectations of a bumper output in South America.
China, the world's second-largest corn consumer, produced a
record 191.75 million tonnes of corn in 2011, up 8.2 percent.
The figure was much larger than expected by the market and
analysts at 180-185 million tonnes.
Chicago Board of Trade December delivery corn shed
0.13 percent to $5.94 per bushel by 1145 GMT, while March
added 0.12 percent to $6.02-1/4.
Wheat erased earlier gains fed by good export
demand for top quality wheat such as spring wheat traded on the
Minneapolis Grain Exchange, amid expectations of poor quality
production in Australia, the world's fourth largest exporter.
"When you start seeing the quality wheat being affected for
2011/12 season, it is going to be bullish as premium quality is
in short supply," said Abah Ofon, an analyst with Standard
Chartered Bank in Singapore.
"At some point, market is going to ask whether this slide in
grains is sustainable and at some point buyers are going to
start booking some supplies."
CBOT December wheat was off 0.3 percent to
$6.00-1/4 a bushel, while March was 0.08 percent higher at
$6.02. January soybeans showed stronger gains, up 0.5
percent to $11.33-3/4 a bushel.
Net export sales of all varieties of U.S. wheat slipped 18
percent from the previous week's two-month high but were near
the high end of trade forecasts for 350,000 to 550,000 tonnes.
Corn and soybean markets are struggling amid strong
competition from low-cost producers like Ukraine and prospects
of a bumper production in South America.
U.S. soybean export sales fell last week to the lowest point
in a month while corn sales were about steady in a trading week
abbreviated by the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday, according to
weekly U.S. Agriculture Department data released on Thursday.
Sales of both commodities were generally weaker than expected.
Ukraine's grain exports jumped to 2.2 million tonnes in
November from about 1.0 million in October due to increased
demand, the Agrarian Confederation grain lobby group said.
Soybean traders were watching developments in the key South
American producers, which will harvest in early 2012.
Argentine farmers made good progress on 2011/12 soybean
sowing in the last week, thanks to favorable weather and good
soil moisture conditions, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said
on Thursday.
The South American country is the world's top supplier of
soyoil and soymeal and the No. 3 soybean exporter.
Argentina's 2011/12 soy crop should reach 52 million tonnes,
up from 49.4 million tonnes harvested in the previous season,
the head of the Acsoja industry group said earlier this week.
Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop, currently being planted, will
amount to 75 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous
estimate, grain analysts Informa Economics FNP projected.
