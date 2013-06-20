By Christine Stebbins
| CHICAGO, June 20
CHICAGO, June 20 The U.S. Department of
Agriculture has commissioned an industry study on the agency's
estimate of U.S. stockpiles of corn to address widespread
concerns about the accuracy of the bellwether quarterly report,
USDA chief economist Joseph Glauber said on Thursday.
"The presumption from a lot of people is the survey is
wrong," Glauber told Reuters on the sidelines of a grain
industry meeting in Chicago. "I have a project ongoing right now
looking at that issue. I contracted out some work."
The study focuses on why trade expectations have diverged so
much from USDA's reported data, Glauber said. But he would not
give details about the USDA-commissioned industry survey or when
results would be available.
Glauber acknowledged that grain industry complaints of an
inaccurate count for the largest U.S. crop had persisted for the
last couple of years. But he expressed confidence that USDA was
doing its best to track stockpiles in a rapidly changing corn
marketplace, where ever more grain is being held "off-farm" and
less subject to the department's farmer surveys.
Disconnects between trade expectations and USDA stock
estimates have occurred off and on historically but the
frequency has increased in recent years, analysts say. Since
March 2010, 12 of the past 14 quarterly corn stocks figures have
been well out of sync with private estimates, generating huge
price swings in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures markets.
"When NASS does its survey they essentially do a census of
all the commercial operations," Glauber said, referring to the
USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service which does the
count.
"So you would think with more grain being held off-farm,
those numbers should be even better. Whereas on the farm they do
it by survey, so there are some inherent sampling errors. But
there's been a lot of theories why those expectations vary,"
Glauber said. "I don't know that there will be an answer."
"What I've been looking at is trade expectations relative to
the reports," said Glauber, adding there have been "surprises"
between expectations and the actual numbers.
"There's no question that a lot has changed in the corn
market over the last 5-6 years. Ethanol is now a major factor.
Trying to estimate feed use is difficult. We know corn for feed
has declined, while distiller's dried grain have come in. That's
one issue," he said.
Ethanol, which now consumes up to 40 percent of the U.S.
corn crop, produces a byproduct called distiller's dried grain
(DDG) which in itself has become a massive new source of
livestock feed for home and export markets.
"With the corn stocks, increasingly a larger portion is
being held off farm - some for ethanol production," Glauber
said. "These are trends. To explain the discrepancies, I haven't
found a smoking gun yet."
Glauber said USDA is looking at every "theory" it could
about why traders were questioning USDA's corn stocks.
"For example, we are seeing a lot more corn being grown in
areas where it wasn't grown before. Years like last year,
there's more corn coming on early - more corn planted in the
South," Glauber said. "As a consequence, there are thoughts that
some of the new crop could be fed in the fourth quarter, which
would explain the discrepancies. However, that should balance
out when you get to first quarter stocks for the next year. We
have seen a little of that."
(Additional reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)