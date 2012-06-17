* Greece, G20 seen setting market trends
* Concerted monetary action could rally markets
* Midwest seen hot, dry next 10 days
* Risk appetite seen waning
By K.T. Arasu
CHICAGO, June 17 From financial market reaction
to Greek elections to the possibility of another round of U.S.
monetary stimulus to more heat and dry weather forecast for the
Midwest, grain traders seeking price direction will have plenty
of fodder this week.
A key driver will be the dollar and how the global commodity
currency reacts to Greek elections on Sunday that could lead to
the country's exit from the euro zone, and also to any action
from the G20 nations meeting this week to stabilize markets.
Commodities generally have an inverse price relationship
with the dollar, with a stronger greenback blunting the
competitive edge for U.S. exports.
But fundamental factors can decouple grain prices from
currency moves, and so traders will watch the weather. Forecasts
are for limited chances of rain in the Midwest grain belt over
the next 10 days, while temperatures are expected to rise mostly
to the low 90s degrees Fahrenheit.
Some traders expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
crop progress report on Monday to show another downgrade in the
condition of the U.S. corn and soy crops due to heat and a lack
of rain last week.
"Ratings could drop 5 to 7 points if we go without rain this
weekend," said grains analyst Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity
Analytics in Lafayette, Indiana, on Friday.
But he said macro-economic factors could exert a bigger
influence on markets this week, noting concerns over slowing
global growth have weighed on corn, along with weaker crude oil
and gasoline prices.
"The energy markets have gone down because of concerns over
the slowing economy," he said, adding that financial investors
like hedge funds were reducing their exposure to commodities.
GREECE, G20 COULD SWING MARKETS
Grain markets will get price direction from Greece's general
election on Sunday that could be won by parties against harsh
economic terms imposed on the country by the European Union and
International Monetary Fund as conditions for a bailout.
Such an outcome could drive the near-bankrupt country into
defaulting on its sovereign debt and possibly out of the euro
zone, a prospect that could send investors in search of safe
havens like the dollar.
Any upswing in the dollar index, a measure of the
greenback's value against major currencies, could weigh on
futures at the Chicago Board of Trade on concerns that exports
from the United States will be dampened.
But lining up against this prospect is the possibility that
a gathering of G20 nations in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday could
take steps to stabilize financial markets in the event of the
outcome of the Greek elections causing turmoil.
Over those two days, the Federal Reserve's policy setting
committee will be meeting at a time when expectations are rising
that the bank will ease monetary policy to stimulate growth.
"What really matters is the whole world could see a
significant slowdown in growth," said grains analyst Robert
Bresnahan of Trilateral Inc. in Chicago.
He said financial investors were moving to the sidelines
amid the slowdown in global growth, especially with China, the
world's top commodities importer, scaling back its growth rate.
"Without a full blown drought, I can't see anyone building a
300,000 contract position right now. The markets have gone from
incredibly bullish to neutral and now to bearish," he said.
"It's a risk-off environment," he added.
MIDWEST REMAINS DRY AS CORN POLLINATES
Fundamental traders will remained focused on weather
conditions in the U.S. Midwestern grain belt this week, as the
corn and soybean crops continue to wilt under high heat.
Michael Cordonnier, an agronomist who runs the consultancy
firm Soybeans and Corn Advisor, said insufficient rains had
caused subsoil moisture in many areas in the Midwest to vanish,
causing the developing corn plants to seek water in the subsoil.
"The subsoil is also beginning to dry up and they don't have
a large reserve for plants to tap into," he said. "The margin
for error is very thin," he added.
Cordonnier said Illinois tops the states where concerns over
dry weather were high, adding that corn plants in the southern
parts of the state were already pollinating.
"We don't usually kill the crop in June, but our June has
been like August," he said, alluding to the early arrival of hot
and dry weather in the Midwest this year.
Agricultural meteorologist Joel Widenor of Commodity Weather
Group said pollination was about two to three weeks ahead of
normal this year due to early planting, adding that most areas
in the Midwest will see pollination by July 4.
He said southern Illinois, and parts of Missouri and Kansas
will see pollination at about 50 percent by June 25.
Widenor said while yields could be impacted by the dry
weather so far in the season, the situation could be remedied by
timely rains. He, however, added that weather models were not
forecasting much rain in the Midwest over the next 10 days.