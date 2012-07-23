* Crop ratings seen down on Monday

* More heat for the Midwest this week

* Some rain in the eastern Corn Belt

* Focus on soybeans as plants set yield

By K.T. Arasu

CHICAGO, July 22 Forecasts for a return of high heat to the U.S. Midwest this week, accompanied by only limited rains in the farm belt's north and east, will support corn and soybean prices this week as the worst drought in 56 year shows no sign of abating.

Investors will also get price direction from Monday's crop progress report from the U.S. government that is expected to show another decline in the condition of the corn and soybeans crops in the world's largest exporter of grains.

Traders are expecting a 3 to 5 percentage point drop in the conditions ratings for both corn and soybeans.

If realized, it would be a much smaller downgrade of the corn crop that in the previous two weeks when rating fell 9 and 8 percentage points, respectively. Only 40 percent of the crop is rate good to excellent, the lowest in 25 years.

Commodity Weather Group on Friday slashed its estimate of the U.S. corn yield to 136.2 bushels per acre, down from its previous forecast of 152.2 bushels.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its yield estimate by an unprecedented 20 bushels to 146 bushels per acre.

Analysts said the CBOT futures market had factored in a yield of around 137 to 138 bushels per acre, but some analysts are looking at yields even below that level due the worsening drought, which is covering more than half the country.

Traders were expected to increase their focus on soybeans this week as the crop goes through the critical pod-setting and pod-filling stages which determines yield at harvest.

"There will be far more focus on soybeans. The fundamentals are far more bullish for soybeans (than corn) and there's no change in the weather," said grains analyst Ken Smithmier of The HighTower Report in Chicago.

"Temperatures have been extremely warm west of the Mississippi River. The only bright spot is that there were some rains in the Mississippi Delta and South which would help the crop down there," he added.

A drought in South America has devastated the soybean crops in Brazil and Argentina, shrinking global supplies.

Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose to a record high $17.77-3/4 a bushel on Friday, while CBOT corn , not to be outdone, hit an all-time of $8.28-3/4.

New-crop December corn has soared 56 percent from a month ago when the drought became a market factor. New-crop November soybeans have climbed 28 percent in the same period.

Analysts are expecting food prices to increase in the wake of the rally in grains, with some saying that a food crisis like in 2008, when riots broke out in some countries, was looming.

Ranchers and farmers have begun liquidating their cattle and hog herds in the face of soaring feed costs and the heat scorching pasture in the Midwest on the heels of last year's drought in the southern Plains devastating pasture.

Grains analyst Karl Setzer of MaxYield Cooperative in West Bend, Iowa, said Monday's USDA crop progress report could show the soybean crop conditions stabilize a little after some rains in the eastern Midwest and South.

"There may be a drop but not a huge one," he said, citing anecdotal accounts from private crop scouts.

Meteorologist David Streit of Commodity Weather Group said showers this week would be limited to the northern and eastern fringes of the Midwest grain belt.

He said rains of 1/4 to 1-1/4 inches were expected in Minnesota and Ohio, adding that crop weather was going to be more important to soybeans than corn.

"The corn crop is past pollination. The next three weeks are going to be important for soybeans," he said.

Streit said temperatures were expected to be in the mid-90s degree Fahrenheit to low 100s F beginning Sunday and stretching into Wednesday in the western Midwest.