* All eyes on USDA crop report on Monday
* Analysts expect minor slips in corn, soy ratings
* Rains might have helped stabilize soy in some areas
* Part of corn crop damaged beyond repair
By K.T. Arasu
CHICAGO, July 29 Rains last week likely helped
mitigate further deterioration of the U.S. soybean crop from a
severe drought, which could put some investors on the defensive
especially if showers forecast for this week in the Midwest
materialize.
Soybeans, along with corn and wheat, posted their first
weekly decline last week since the worst drought in 56 years
started boosting prices about a month and a half ago, spurring
corn and soybean futures to record highs last week.
Analysts said the longer-term view of the soybean market
remained upbeat because of a much smaller harvest this year.
Some expect prices to scale new peaks in the coming weeks as the
damage becomes quantified.
"Soybeans were under technical selling pressure from managed
money. Fundamentally, nothing has changed drastically from last
week," said grains analyst Ken Smithmier of The HighTower Report
in Chicago, alluding to the shrinking crop.
Price direction for Chicago Board of Trade grains could come
from the weekly crop progress report from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture on Monday, which analysts are expecting show a
marginal downgrade in the corn and soybean crops.
Analysts said that rains last week helped to stabilize the
soybean crop in the northern and eastern portions of the
Midwest, but heat and dry weather hurt the crop in the west to
still make for a slight slip in the overall ratings.
There were expectations for the USDA report to show the
soybean crop in good-to-excellent condition to fall 1 to 2
percentage points from the previous week's 31 percent. Ratings
have dropped four straight weeks as the drought intensified.
More than half of the contiguous United States is
experiencing drought, which is centered in the Midwest that
produces 75 percent of the corn and soybeans in the world's
largest grain exporting nation.
The drought rallied corn futures to an all-time high of
$8.28-3/4 per bushel on July 20, while soybeans hit a record
high of $17.77-3/4 on the same day. Measured by their new-crop
months, corn futures have surged 46 percent over the past six
weeks, and soybeans by 17 percent.
CBOT wheat futures have rallied 37 percent to a four-year
high on support from the gains in corn and soybeans, and due to
drought conditions in southern Europe that has persistently
sparked rumors that Russia could limit its exports.
CBOT wheat futures are still in the shadow of their all-time
high above $13 set during the major commodities rally of 2008.
CBOT new-crop November soybeans ended 34-1/4 cents
higher at $16.01-3/4 a bushel on Friday. December corn
rose 17 cents to $7.93-1/4 a bushel, and CBOT September soft red
winter wheat rose 14 cents to $8.98 a bushel.
Traders said corn futures are expected to trade in the
shadow of soybeans as the bulk of the crop is past the phase of
pollination with rain at this stage of development unlikely to
improve the crop.
Crop forecasters Informa Economics and Lanworth, a unit of
Thomson Reuters, on Friday pegged the U.S. corn yield at 134
bushels per acre and 122 bushels, respectively. The USDA's
estimate of 164 bushels will be updated in its August 10 report.
PERMANENT DAMAGE TO CORN
"We are in unprecedented waters in terms of heat. There has
been a significant amount of permanent damage already done,"
said Darrel Good, agricultural economist at the University of
Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
"Right now, I'm in the camp that sees the corn yield at 130
bushels or below. The question is how much below," he said,
adding his voice to a growing chorus that a significant portion
of the corn crop was damaged beyond recovery.
The corn crop, along with soybeans, are rated to be in the
worst condition at this time of year in nearly 25 years due to
the onslaught from the drought.
Traders will also be watching how much of the demand for
corn has been dented by the surge in prices, particular from the
ethanol sector where production has begun to decline.
USDA data last showed export demand for corn is on the wane.
Also, Smithfield Foods Inc, the world's largest pork
producer, last week confirmed weeks of rumors that it was
importing corn from Brazil.
"We are losing ethanol production, losing export demand and
we saw one of our largest pork producers import grain from
Brazil. Demand rationing is taking place at a rapid pace," said
grains analyst Jason Roose of U.S. Commodities in West Des
Moines, Iowa. "Question is if we are losing demand faster than
we are losing supply," he added.
Meteorologist Joel Widenor of Commodity Weather Group said
he was expecting 1/4 to 1-1/4 inches of rain across 55 percent
of the Midwest over the next five days from Friday, adding that
he was increasing his moisture outlook for Indiana.
"There will be some temporary relief that will curb stress a
little bit," he said, adding that dry weather shows up again in
the 11-15 day forecast for the Midwest.
Widenor said rains last week helped the soybean crop in the
eastern Midwest, adding that crop ratings could actually improve
in areas where the rains fell but added that crop conditions
could continue to decline in the drier parts.