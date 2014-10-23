PARIS Oct 23 The Euronext exchange
said on Thursday it would introduce new quality terms to its
milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> with effect from the September
2017 contract.
These new criteria would include a minimum protein content
of 11 percent and Hagberg falling numbers of minimum 220
seconds. Specific weight requirement would be brought to minimum
76 kilos per hectolitre, it said in a statement.
"Together these new measures will bring enduring
transparency, stability and robustness to Euronext's milling
wheat contract as an undisputable price reference point for the
European grain industry," it said.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Valerie Parent)