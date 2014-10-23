* Quality criteria will include protein content, Hagberg
numbers
* Decision follows poor French wheat harvest
* Low demand created glut at delivery port silos
* New criteria to apply from September 2017 contract
By Sybille de La Hamaide and Valerie Parent
PARIS, Oct 23 Euronext will introduce
new quality terms for its milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> with
effect from its September 2017 contract, it said on Thursday,
after a rain-hit crop this season highlighted the inadequacy of
the current criteria.
Euronext's wheat contract, a price benchmark in Europe, is
defined as a milling wheat grade suitable for making bread, but
market operators said that specifications were too low to meet
the milling requirements of some key export clients.
The new criteria will introduce a minimum protein content of
11 percent and Hagberg falling numbers at a minimum of 220
seconds, both measures of the flour-making quality of wheat.
Specific weight requirement will be brought to a minimum 76 kg
per hectolitre, Euronext said.
The move comes after Senalia and Socomac, the operators of
the silos that can take delivery crop traded on Euronext,
imposed requirements for Hagberg and protein content after a
large share of the rain-soaked 2014 harvest failed to meet key
milling quality criteria for export.
"We prefer to have stricter restrictions to be certain that
all Matif (Euronext) deliveries can easily be exported,"
Euronext commodities head Olivier Raevel told Reuters.
Varied results in France have often been well below the
230-240 minimum Hagberg falling numbers required by top client
Algeria, the 250 sought by Moroccan importers or the 200 set by
the state grain buyer in Egypt, the world's top wheat importer.
Euronext said that Socomac had followed Senalia's decision
to maintain its quality criteria for the next two seasons.
"TOO SLOW"
France harvested a large wheat crop this season but the poor
quality of the grain resulted in a drop in demand, notably from
international clients.
The two silo operators have halted taking wheat deliveries
because weak demand led to a glut in their silos.
"From now we'll know that what we price in France is
actually milling wheat. But, in terms of trading volumes, when
there will be poor quality, don't expect Matif to be in full
swing," a trader said.
The changes will not take effect before the September 2017
contract, which opens just after the expiry of front-month
November on Nov. 10, because Euronext may not change
contract terms for futures that are already trading, which
currently run up to May 2017.
Many operators expressed their frustration that the changes
would only apply in three years' time.
The changes do not include new delivery silos, which were
requested by market operators in an attempt to improve market
fluidity and could be included in an envisaged rival contract by
CME Group, the world's largest futures exchange
operator, sources have said.
"I do not think the market will be happy with the change
announced today as it is too slow. If CME issues a new wheat
contract in Europe with better quality specifications I think
Euronext could be vulnerable," a German trader said.
Current basis specifications of Euronext's milling wheat
futures also include a moisture content of 15 percent, broken
grains levels of 4 percent, sprouted grains of 2 percent and
impurities of 2 percent.
