* Chicago July wheat climbs almost 4 percent * Dryness in U.S., Russia, Australia threatens supplies (Adds quote, details) SYDNEY, May 21 U.S. wheat climbed almost 4 percent on Monday to hit its highest in nearly seven months, adding to last week's steep gains, as dry weather stoked fears about production losses in the United States and Russia. Chicago Board of Trade wheat for July delivery rose as much as 3.8 percent to $7.22 a bushel, the highest since October 28. "Today's gains are a continuation of last week, and the theme remains consistent, that is, significant speculative short covering, which appears to be induced by a series of less than ideal weather," said Luke Mathews, commodity strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "(Apart from) southern Russia there is hot weather across the U.S. plains. Also some talk of drier than ideal conditions in China." CBOT wheat soared around 17 percent last week, its biggest weekly gain in nearly 16 years, amid growing concerns that hot and dry weather in the southern Plains could slash yields, especially in top winter wheat state Kansas. The promise of a bumper U.S. hard red winter wheat crop was fading by the hour as scorching temperatures and high winds in important growing areas of the U.S. Plains sapped soils of needed moisture. Dry weather in Russia's key southern grain export regions may have inflicted irreversible damage on some of the crop, and Australia is also experiencing a bout of dryness. Prices at 0115 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 720.00 24.75 +3.56% +9.46% 630.83 85 CBOT corn 642.50 7.00 +1.10% +1.10% 614.10 57 CBOT soy 1419.00 14.00 +1.00% +1.00% 1444.36 45 CBOT rice $15.21 $0.03 +0.23% -0.36% $15.45 52 WTI crude $91.71 $0.23 +0.25% -0.92% $100.17 12 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.279 $0.006 +0.49% -0.25% USD/AUD 0.986 -0.008 -0.79% -1.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Naveen Thukral and Ed Davies)