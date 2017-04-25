BERLIN, April 25 Germany's Grammer won
a victory in its efforts to dilute the influence of an activist
shareholder after a regional court lifted a temporary injunction
on the exercise of a convertible bond, the automotive interiors
maker said on Tuesday.
Grammer management planned to bring China's Ningbo Jifeng
on board as a "white knight" against Bosnia's
Hastor, which owns a stake of at least 20 percent in Grammer and
has criticised Grammer's management.
In February Ningbo subscribed to a 60 million euro ($65.6
million) mandatory convertible bond representing approximately
9.2 percent of Grammer's share capital, but the Hastor Group was
granted an injunction to block Ningbo Jifeng from exercising the
convertible bond.
A regional court in Nuremberg lifted that injunction on
Tuesday, Grammer said.
"This means that there are now no longer any obstacles to
the issue of new shares to the strategic partner upon the
conversion rights being exercised," Grammer said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9147 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Susan Thomas)