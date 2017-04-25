(Adds comment from Hastor family)
BERLIN, April 25 German automotive interiors
maker Grammer said a regional court had lifted the
enforcement of a temporary injunction on the exercise of a
convertible bond, allowing it to issue shares to a strategic
partner.
Grammer management planned to bring China's Ningbo Jifeng
on board as a "white knight" against Bosnia's
Hastor, which owns a stake of at least 20 percent in Grammer and
has criticised Grammer's management.
In February Ningbo subscribed to a 60 million euro ($65.6
million) mandatory convertible bond representing approximately
9.2 percent of Grammer's share capital, but the Hastor Group was
granted an injunction to block Ningbo Jifeng from exercising the
convertible bond.
A regional court in Nuremberg lifted the enforcement of that
injunction on Tuesday, Grammer said.
"This means that there are now no longer any obstacles to
the issue of new shares to the strategic partner upon the
conversion rights being exercised," Grammer said in a statement.
A spokesman for the Hastor family's investment vehicle
Cascade said only the enforcement of the interim injunction had
been lifted and that the court would make a final decision on
May 16.
($1 = 0.9147 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Irene Preisinger; editing by
Susan Thomas)