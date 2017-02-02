FRANKFURT Feb 2 Bosnia's Hastor family said its demand to replace nearly half of German automotive interiors maker Grammer's supervisory board should not be construed as an aggressive move to gain control of the company.

"Intensified supervision in the face of ... deficits should not be misunderstood as a hostile takeover," Hastor's investment vehicle Cascade International Investment GmbH said in a statement on Thursday.

The Hastor family, which controls automotive supplier Prevent that was in dispute with Volkswagen last year, has built a stake of just over 20 percent in Grammer.

Grammer earlier this week rebuffed its efforts to push for an extraordinary general meeting to replace five of the company's 12 supervisory board members, saying the demand was "completely unexpected and not comprehensible". (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)