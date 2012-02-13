Katy Perry performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES The 54th Grammy Awards were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday, honoring the best music and artists of 2011 across all genres. Following is a list of key winners:

RECORD OF THE YEAR - "Rolling In The Deep" Adele

ALBUM OF THE YEAR - "21" Adele

SONG OF THE YEAR - "Rolling In The Deep" Adele Adkins and Paul Epworth (song writer award)

BEST NEW ARTIST - Bon Iver

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE - Adele "Someone Like You"

BEST ROCK ALBUM - Foo Fighters "Wasting Light"

BEST POP DUO - Tony Bennett and Amy Winehouse "Body and Soul"

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM - Adele "21"

BEST RAP ALBUM - Kanye West "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy"

