LOS ANGELES The 54th Grammy Awards were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday, honoring the best music and artists of 2011 across all genres. Following is a list of key winners:
RECORD OF THE YEAR - "Rolling In The Deep" Adele
ALBUM OF THE YEAR - "21" Adele
SONG OF THE YEAR - "Rolling In The Deep" Adele Adkins and Paul Epworth (song writer award)
BEST NEW ARTIST - Bon Iver
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE - Adele "Someone Like You"
BEST ROCK ALBUM - Foo Fighters "Wasting Light"
BEST POP DUO - Tony Bennett and Amy Winehouse "Body and Soul"
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM - Adele "21"
BEST RAP ALBUM - Kanye West "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy"
