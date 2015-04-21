TORONTO, April 21 Canadian activist firm West
Face Capital Inc outlined plans to put up a slate of six board
nominees and wage a proxy battle against energy company Gran
Tierra Energy Inc on Tuesday, saying that its current
four-member board has failed investors.
West Face, whose managed funds control roughly 9.8 percent
of Gran Tierra Energy's shares, said the company's current board
has overseen a failed high-risk, high-cost exploration strategy
in Peru, Argentina and Brazil that has led to the destruction of
more than half the company's market value since the beginning of
2011.
West Face said it plans to nominate six candidates for
election to Gran Tierra's board at its annual meeting on June
24, 2015.
The company was not immediately reachable for comment.
Shares in Gran Tierra jumped 3.8 percent in afternoon
trading following the West Face announcement.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)