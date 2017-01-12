LIMA Jan 12 Peruvian builder Grana y Montero's
shares dropped by more than 12 percent on
Thursday after it called its partnership with corruption-plagued
Brazilian builder Odebrecht a "mistake" and said it was
considering taking legal action.
Corporate General Manager Mario Alvarado said in an
interview with local Peruvian magazine Caretas that Grana knew
nothing about any kickback schemes and had no idea that
Odebrecht had a special department dedicated to secretly
distributing bribes.
"It's clear we made a mistake in this partnership," Alvarado
was quoted saying in the magazine's edition published Thursday.
"We're studying our legal options in order to make a decision."
Grana confirmed the accuracy of the quotes.
The company's shares closed 14.6 percent lower on Lima's
bourse on Thursday and 12.15 percent weaker in New York.
Grana's shares have dropped about 42 percent on both stock
exchanges since December 21, 2016 when Odebrecht acknowledged in
a U.S. plea deal that it distributed $29 million in bribes to
win public work contracts in Peru from about 2005 to 2014, part
of hundreds of millions in corrupt payments across the region.
Grana has been one of Odebrecht's most important Peruvian
partners this century, working with it on half a dozen public
work contracts worth more than $10 billion, according to a
report by the comptroller's office on Wednesday.
Grana owns a 20 percent stake in a natural gas pipeline
project that Odebrecht won in 2014 after its sole competitor was
disqualified the day of the auction. Grana was not a part of the
original consortium and bought its stake from Odebrecht in 2015.
The government has said it would cancel the pipeline
contract if financing that hinges on Odebrecht exiting the
project does not come through this month. Odebrecht has been
trying to sell its 55 percent stake for more than six months and
has been in talks with Brookfield Asset Management Inc
.
Odebrecht has said it would cooperate with local prosecutors
to reach a plea deal that would include civil reparations for
crimes committed.
(Reporting By Ursula Scollo and Mitra Taj; Editing by Diane
