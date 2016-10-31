FRANKFURT Oct 31 Frankfurt-listed real estate
group Grand City Properties said it will apply for
elevation to one of the exchange's main share indexes next year,
while its biggest shareholder said it could increase its stake.
Grand City Property's current stock market value of around
2.4 billion euros and its free-float of more than 60 percent
could make it a candidate for Germany's mid-cap index MDax
.
The Luxembourg-based company's biggest shareholder is
Israeli businessman Yakir Gabay through his property group
Aroundtown, which has a 33 percent stake in Grand
City Properties.
Aroundtown said on Monday that is considering increasing its
share to 40 percent.
Grand City Properties, which specialises in refurbishing old
apartments in Germany to rent them out profitably, listed in
Frankfurt in 2012. On Monday it said it aimed to move next year
into the Frankfurt exchange's Prime Standard segment. That
comprises the blue chip DAX index, the MDAX, the TecDAX
and the SDAX for small companies.
Inclusion in one of those indexes would give the company
access to a wide pool of international investors but would also
require strict transparency and reporting standards, including
the publication of all information in English.
The company, which was founded in 2004 and owns 84,000
apartments, reported first-half 2016 core earnings of 76 million
euros ($83 million) and says its portfolio is valued at 2.5
billion euros.
The number of property companies listed on Frankfurt's Prime
Standard segment has risen to around a dozen from just a handful
prior to the 2008/09 financial crisis, reflecting a recent boom
in Germany's property markets.
($1 = 0.9137 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Tina Bellon;
Editing by Susan Fenton)