May 11 Grand Ocean Retail Group :
* Says it to repurchase 14,000,000 shares of its common
stock (a 7.02 pct stake) during the period from May 12 to July
10
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$20
per share ~ T$32 per share
* Says the total share repurchase consideration is
T$8,351,973,643
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yMwp
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010
62674724;)(Reuters
Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
)