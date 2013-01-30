NEW YORK Jan 30 It made its debut in the heyday
of cross-country train travel, faced demolition in the era of
the auto, and got a new lease on life with a facelift in its
eighth decade.
Now Grand Central Terminal, the doyenne of American train
stations, is celebrating its 100th birthday.
Opened on Feb. 2, 1913, when trains were a luxurious means
of traveling across America, the iconic New York landmark with
its Beaux-Arts facade is an architectural gem, and still one of
America's greatest transportation hubs.
It is also the Big Apple's second-most-popular tourist
attraction, after Times Square.
"We are among the top 10 most-visited sites in the world,"
boasted Dan Brucker, manager of Grand Central Tours at
Metro-North Railroad, the commuter rail service that operates
from Grand Central.
"Every day more than 750,000 people come through Grand
Central Terminal - that is the entire population of Alaska that
walks through here every day. It is the entire population of the
state of North Dakota," he noted.
Many are commuters who arrive on trains every 58 seconds at
the peak of the morning rush, pouring onto the terminal's dozens
of platforms. Tourists gasp at the vaulted ceiling and sprawling
22,000-square-foot marble concourse, which has doubled as a film
set for movies such as "The Fisher King" and "The Cotton Club."
And thousands from both groups eat and shop at any of the 103
restaurants and stores.
"There are a lot of beautiful old train stations in this
country but none as big, and none as ornate, and none as
elevated and well-known as Grand Central," said Gabrielle
Shubert, the director of New York Transit Museum.
HARDSHIPS, RENOVATIONS AND SECRETS
The Feb. 2 anniversary will mark the start of year-long
celebrations commemorating the centennial with exhibitions,
performances, promotions and public events.
Since its beginnings in 1913, when Grand Central was dubbed
the greatest railway terminal in the world with an $80 million
price tag, it has been an integral part of New York.
In its early heyday Grand Central was a center of culture,
with an art gallery, theater and tennis court, as well as a
commerce hub with travelers boarding trains like the Yankee
Clipper and the 20th Century Limited for luxurious long-distance
trips.
"As early as 1929 there were individually controlled air
conditioning in the staterooms," said Brucker, adding that chefs
and hairdressers traveled with the well-heeled clientele.
But following World War Two, as government subsidies helped
build airports and improve roads, the Golden Age of rail travel
lost its luster, relegated to the status of dowdy old-timer as
planes and autos took the forefront in travel, propelled by
speed and lower prices.
During the ensuing decades Grand Central deteriorated,
property prices in New York rose dramatically and plans were
commissioned to demolish the terminal.
But a reprieve, spearheaded by former first lady Jacqueline
Kennedy Onassis, led to its designation in 1976 as a National
Historic Landmark, a decision upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.
By 1991 long-distance trains had stopped serving Grand
Central, and Metro-North Railroad, which had been created a
decade earlier to consolidate operates four lines into the
terminal, had become the country's largest regional railroad.
A two-year restoration began in 1996 that returned the
terminal to its former glory. Every detail, from the acorn
motifs emblem of the Vanderbilt family who built it, to the
marble walls and floors, and chandeliers, was meticulously
replicated. More than $1 million was spent cleaning the
black-stained ceiling.
"This place was redone perfectly to the way it looked in
1913," according to Brucker.
But just as impressive as its public face are the secrets of
the terminal: the underground tracks; unmapped cellar, which is
the largest in New York; the secret station, hidden staircase
and crosswalks in the massive east- and west-facing windows.
"It was the power source for all the buildings around.
Underneath Grand Central is steam production and electric
production that powered not just the building itself but all the
buildings around it. That's unique," said the Transit Museum's
Shubert.
On Grand Central's lower level, the famous domed whispering
gallery transmits soft sound across the arc of the ceiling,
enabling visitors to whisper to each other from diagonal
corners.
"Here is this country we don't have piazzas and plazas where
people congregate," Shubert said. "We have Grand Central. People
seem to amass themselves in Grand Central to mourn, to
celebrate, to get news when there is a crisis going on.
"This is the only indoor space where people gather to share
many moments of humanity."
