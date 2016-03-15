(Corrects price of bid to 8,050 euros a share from 8.05 euros)
MILAN, March 15 Italy's Campari is set
to launch a takeover bid for Grand Marnier after
striking an agreement with the French cognac maker's controlling
family shareholders to buy their stake in a 684 million euro
($759 million) deal.
The Italian spirits group, the world's sixth largest, said
in a statement on Tuesday it would offer to buy shares in Grand
Marnier in cash for 8,050 euros each, a 60 percent premium to
the current stock value.
($1 = 0.9008 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by MarkPotter)