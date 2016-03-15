(Corrects offer price to 8,050 euros per share from 8.05 euros)
MILAN, March 15 Italy's Campari, the
world's sixth largest spirits company, said on Tuesday it would
launch a friendly takeover bid for Grand Marnier
valuing the French liqueur maker at 684 million euros ($759
million).
Campari said it would offer to buy shares in Grand Marnier
in cash for 8,050 euros each, a 60 percent premium to the stock
value, having agreed to buy shares representing 17.2 percent of
the company from controlling family shareholders.
Campari, best known for its Spritz cocktail containing the
orange aperitif Aperol, has grown through a slew of acquisitions
since 1995 and it hopes the French brand will help it cash in on
a classic cocktail renaissance, especially in the United States.
"(Grand Marnier) perfectly fits Campari's acquisition
strategy," the Italian company said in a statement.
Grand Marnier will join Campari's portfolio of five
higher-margin brands, whose sales rose 10 percent in the second
half of 2015.
Campari said it wanted to delist shares in Grand Marnier
from the French stock exchange.
Shares in Campari rose 1 percent by 0808 GMT while shares in
Grand Marnier were suspended from trading.
($1 = 0.9008 euros)
