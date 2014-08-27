BRIEF-Magna International enters into JV with Chinese seating supplier
* Says magna enters joint venture with chinese seating supplier
Aug 27 Grand Parade Investments Ltd :
* Headline EPS for year ended 30 June will decrease from comparable headline EPS by between 80% and 100%
* Adjusted headline EPS for FY will decrease by between 16% and 36% from previous corresponding period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says recommended a final dividend of inr 0.75 per equity share