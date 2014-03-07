BRIEF-Yaoko is likely to report group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
* Yaoko is likely to report a group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
JOHANNESBURG, March 7 Grand Parade Investments Ltd : * There may be an impact on the price at which sun international and GPI shares trade on the securities exchange operated by the JSE limited. * Talks on possible acquisition by sun international of a material interest in GPI slots proprietary limited
WASHINGTON, May 1 A federal appeals court on Monday declined to rehear a challenge to the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" rules requiring internet providers to guarantee equal access to all websites.