AMSTERDAM Feb 6 Shares in optician Grandvision
started trading slightly higher than their offer
price of 20 euros on Friday, valuing the retailer at around 5
billion euros ($5.7 billion).
The world's largest optical retailer, Grandvision has more
than 5,600 stores in 43 countries in Europe, Latin America, the
Middle East and Asia, trading under brands such as Vision
Express in Britain and Apollo-Optik in Germany.
The shares were trading at 20.03 euros by 0810 GMT.
The company had last month set a price range on its shares
of between 17.50 and 21.50 euros.
The float was originally planned for late last year but was
postponed due to poor market conditions.
Opticians are attracting investor interest because of the
growth opportunities offered by an ageing population. They are
shielded from online competition by the need for an optician to
conduct vision tests in person.
Parent HAL, an investment firm privately owned by the
wealthy Dutch Van der Vorm family, sold shares worth around 20
percent of the company. It has offered a further 3 percent
through an over-allotment option.
Curacao-based HAL had hoped to raise some 600 million euros
from the sale.
ABN Amro and JP Morgan were joint global coordinators on the
issue and Barclays, BNP Paribas and HSBC were bookrunners. ING
and Rabobank were lead managers.
($1 = 0.8740 euros)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by David Holmes)