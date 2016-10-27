AMSTERDAM Oct 27 Grandvision, the
Dutch owner of eyeglass chain stores, on Thursday reported
third-quarter earnings that missed expectations, blaming the
impact of a weaker British pound, as well as weakness in Finland
and Italy, and slower growth in the Americas and Asia.
The company reported adjusted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 139 million
euros ($152 million), a fall of 1.9 percent from the 142 million
euros reported in the same period a year ago.
Analysts polled for Reuters had seen adjusted EBITDA at 151
million euros.
($1 = 0.9172 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sunil Nair)