AMSTERDAM Oct 27 Grandvision, the Dutch owner of eyeglass chain stores, on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings that missed expectations, blaming the impact of a weaker British pound, as well as weakness in Finland and Italy, and slower growth in the Americas and Asia.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 139 million euros ($152 million), a fall of 1.9 percent from the 142 million euros reported in the same period a year ago.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen adjusted EBITDA at 151 million euros. ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sunil Nair)