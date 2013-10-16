LONDON Oct 16 The UK Grangemouth refinery is
shut down and will remain so, its operator Ineos
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Ineos said the plant in Scotland is financially distressed
and that the company will put a proposal to the workforce on
Thursday and expect a response on Monday after the weekend.
"Grangemouth is shut down and will remain shut down," the
statement said, without making clear whether the closure would
be temporary or permanent.
"The company will review its position with its shareholders
on Tuesday," the company said.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)