LONDON Oct 16 The UK Grangemouth refinery is shut down and will remain so, its operator Ineos said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ineos said the plant in Scotland is financially distressed and that the company will put a proposal to the workforce on Thursday and expect a response on Monday after the weekend.

"Grangemouth is shut down and will remain shut down," the statement said, without making clear whether the closure would be temporary or permanent.

"The company will review its position with its shareholders on Tuesday," the company said. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)