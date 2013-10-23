LONDON Oct 23 British Prime Minister David
Cameron wants the Swiss owners of the Grangemouth chemicals and
refinery plant to continue talks with workers to try to resolve
a dispute over pensions and conditions, his spokesman said on
Wednesday.
"Even at this stage we would continue to urge both parties
who have been involved in a dispute over this to continue to try
and find a way of continuing their dialogue," the spokesman told
reporters.
He was speaking after Ineos, the Swiss owners, said they had
decided to close the plant's petrochemicals unit, but to keep
its oil refinery open. "This is a disappointing
outcome," the spokesman said of the move.