LONDON Oct 23 British Prime Minister David
Cameron wants the Swiss owners of the Grangemouth chemicals and
refinery plant in Scotland to continue talks with trade unions
to try to resolve a dispute over pensions and conditions, his
spokesman said on Wednesday.
He was speaking after Ineos, the Swiss owners, said they had
decided to close the plant's petrochemicals unit, but to keep
open the oil refinery it part owns, provided the threat of
strike action was removed.
"This is a disappointing outcome," the spokesman said of the
petrochemicals closure. "Even at this stage we would continue to
urge both parties who have been involved in a dispute over this
to continue to try and find a way of continuing their dialogue."
The government stood ready to help get talks underway, he
added. The 210,000-barrels-per-day refinery supplies most of
Scotland's fuel. PetroChina owns half of the
refinery, which Ineos operates. Ineos owns 100 percent of the
petrochemical plant.
Asked if the government had contingency plans to cope if the
company decided to close the refinery as well, the spokesman
said: "Fuel supplies continue to be delivered as normal. The
government has contingency plans for a range of scenarios, as
you'd expect."
Britain's Energy Minister Ed Davey said separately that the
dispute posed no threat to fuel supplies