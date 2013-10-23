LONDON Oct 23 Swiss-based chemicals and refinery group Ineos said on Wednesday that it would close its petrochemicals plant in Grangemouth, Scotland, and decide whether to reopen the attached refinery.

The company "will now decide on whether to restart the refinery", Ineos said in a statement.

"This will be primarily dependent on the removal of the threat of further industrial action."

The 210,000-barrels-per-day refinery, shut last week due to a dispute, provides most of the fuel for Scotland. It and the petrochemical plant in total employ around 1,400 staff.

The company said liquidators would be appointed within a week for the petrochemical plant.