UPDATE 3-BHP rejects Elliott's overhaul proposals as flawed, costly
* Elliott wants to end dual corporate structure, spin off oil
LONDON Oct 25 Ineos said on Friday it would reopen the Grangemouth petrochemical plant and immediately restart the oil refinery at the Scottish site after reaching a last-minute deal with the union.
"This is a victory for common sense ... Grangemouth now has a great future," Jim Ratcliffe, the chairman of Ineos, said.
Ineos said all the assets at the complex would start operating on Friday and confirmed it would invest 300 million pounds ($485.00 million) in the plants.
* Elliott wants to end dual corporate structure, spin off oil
* Prices falling on higher supply, worries about demand outlook