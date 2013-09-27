LONDON, Sept 27 Workers at the 210,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Grangemouth, Scotland, and the attached chemical plant have voted in favour of strike action over owner Ineos's treatment of a worker at the centre of a disciplinary action, the union said on Friday.

The Unite balloted its 1,000 members at both the refinery and the plant over what it called unfair treatment of its official, Stephen Deans.

Ineos is investigating Deans over whether his political activities with the Labour Party contravened company policies, and accuses the union of interfering with its inquiry.

The union is required by law to give seven days notice of any industrial action. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely)