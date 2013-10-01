* Grangemouth employs around 1,200, and 805 voted on action

* Dispute concerns treatment of a union representative

* Could widen after Ineos said plans cuts in jobs, pensions (Adds details about maintenance, dispute)

LONDON, Oct 1 Workers at Britain's Grangemouth refinery and petrochemical plant will take industrial action that, while short of a strike, will still delay completion of maintenance work on the refinery, a union source said on Tuesday.

The action including work to rule and a ban on overtime will begin at one minute to midnight on Monday Oct. 7 and will be open-ended, the source said.

Union members at the two plants in Grangemouth, Scotland are in a complex dispute with Ineos, which is likely to worsen after the operator this week unveiled a plan to cut jobs and pension benefits.

The union might escalate the current action to a full-scale strike, the union source said.

Over 80 percent of 900 Grangemouth workers participating in the union ballot last week voted in favour of a strike, and 90 percent approved industrial action. The complex employs around 1,200 people in total.

The union source said that completion of maintenance on the number one and number two crude units and the catalytic reformer at the 210,000 barrel per day refinery, due to be completed in October, would be pushed into November by the current action.

Ineos is investigating union convenor Stephen Deans over whether his political activities with the Labour Party contravened company policies. The company has said it will announce its findings on Oct. 25.

The union says both the Labour Party and the police have found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Ineos also unveiled what it described as a "survival plan" on Monday to keep its petrochemical plant in operation, involving job cuts and a change in pension plans to reduce costs.

PetroChina and Ineos each own half of the refinery. Ineos is the full owner of the petrochemical plant and operates both. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely)