By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, April 5 (IFR) - Cerberus Capital Management put an end to months of uncertainty in the European securitisation market this week, revealing it has largely pre-sold a blockbuster £6.1bn trade backed by legacy Northern Rock mortgages.

The Towd Point Mortgage Funding 2016-Granite 1 deal, which was announced on Monday, represents the partial securitisation of a mortgage pool that Cerberus bought late last year from the UK government.

The trade is the largest mortgage-backed securitisation to hit the European market since the financial crisis.

The Towd Point transaction seeks to sell all the way down the capital structure, with Cerberus pre-placing a significant portion of the £4.7bn in Class A and all of the Class Cs and Ds.

The notes are backed by a £6.4bn pool of mortgages originated by failed UK lender Northern Rock, which was nationalised in 2008.

The Cerberus trade was met with relief by much of the market, which has been plagued by worries that a securitisation of the portfolio would overwhelm the liquidity-squeezed sterling space.

"We always assumed it was going to come at some point, in some way," said Edward Panek, head of ABS investment at Henderson Global Investors. "That's a pretty significant chunk of issuance that has now effectively been dealt with."

"From a technical point of view, it's good news for the market."

Cerberus acquired £12bn in Northern Rock assets last November, in the largest disposal of government loans to date. It then sold £3.3bn of the pool to TSB Bank. The Towd Point pool is all that Cerberus has left from the acquisition, a person close to the matter said.

The mortgages were previously packaged into the Granite and Whinstone securitisations, which were liquidated after the sale.

Cerberus beat several other bidders for the portfolio including a consortium of Goldman Sachs and Blackstone, as well as another made up of JP Morgan and CarVal.

At least one of the losing bidders had lined up buyers for a fresh trade immediately after the acquisition, according to a person close to the matter.

Market participants said the Cerberus trade was likely picked up by some of the investors who were left empty-handed at the time.

Several people also said they believed at least a part of the notes were sold to Japanese investors, who have recently been drawn to Europe by a growing currency swap advantage.

Market players noted the role of non-traditional buyers in the Cerberus deal also means the overhang of supply has now been placed without quenching all of the European sterling demand.

"If they'd come to the market and just put £6bn on the table, it could have had huge ramifications for spreads," said Rob Ford, portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management.

"But from the broader market point of view, it's probably mildly disappointing that there are so few bonds available for wider distribution. Because that might just mean, in the long run, there could be less liquidity in it than you might have been hoped."

It is not clear how much of the senior notes were pre-placed but that tranche was 1.2x covered, including protected orders, when the transaction was announced on Monday.

The pre-placed deal also comes just days after The Co-operative Bank announced it would halt its Warwick RMBS issuance programme "for the foreseeable future", effectively taking another large chunk of supply out of the primary market.

The new Granite trade is expected to price on April 8 via leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Lloyds Bank, Morgan Stanley and Natixis. (Reporting by Mariana Ionova; editing by Alex Chambers and Robert Smith)