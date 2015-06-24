By Ross Kerber
CHICAGO, June 24 Low interest rates and a
play-it-safe mentality among executives have fueled a stock
buyback boom that is slowing economic growth, storied contrarian
investor Jeremy Grantham said on Wednesday.
Grantham, well-known for his dour views about the U.S.
Federal Reserve's economic growth efforts and his concerns about
the environment, said corporate leaders find it too easy to
spend money buying back their stock instead of investing in
uncertain capital projects like new factories.
"For a senior management person to use the cash flow of the
corporation to buy stock back is much less dangerous than
building a new plant," Grantham said, speaking to an audience of
thousands at the Morningstar Investment Conference.
That reduced capital spending is a drag on economic growth,
even as labor markets remain slack, the co-founder and chief
investment strategist for Boston-based GMO LLC, said.
New rules are needed to change the dynamics created by large
stock buybacks, he said, which benefit executives with stock
options. "Unless we correct this through regulation, it will be
an increasing drag on our economy and we will not have the
growth we expect," Grantham said.
Grantham has gained a following both for predicting past
stock declines and for being early among investors to focus on
environmental issues.
His critique adds to an ongoing debate over the value of
stock buybacks as they reach historically high levels.
Companies in the S&P 500 index spent $566 billion buying
back their shares in 2014, up from $480 billion in 2013 and the
highest amount since 2007, according to research firm FactSet.
Many of the buybacks were in response to pressure from
activist investors, and came despite record equity prices that
made the buybacks more expensive.
Buyback defenders say low interest rates leave few better
ways that executives might spend the money.
Grantham said that argument shows the impact of the Federal
Reserve's low interest rate policy. "They've made it desperately
appealing to borrow cheap debt to buy your own stock back," he
said.
In a first-quarter firm newsletter, he wrote that "bubble
territory" for the S&P 500 is about 2250. The index closed at
2,108.58 on Wednesday. Grantham said other warning signs
also are not present, however, such as a rush of individual
investors into the market.
"I believe this market will follow the line of least
resistance from the Fed and keep going, at least until the next
election," he said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Alan Crosby)