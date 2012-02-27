* Q4 EPS $0.11 vs $0.04 last year
* Q4 rev up 44 pct
* Terminates agreement with Statoil in Brazil
Feb 27 Gran Tierra Energy Inc's
quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by higher production
and the Canadian oil
and gas explorer said it has terminated its agreement with the
Brazilian unit of Statoil.
Last September, South American-focussed Gran Tierra, which
has operations in Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Brazil, had
signed partnership agreements with Statoil's Brazilian division
for two properties located in the Camamu-Almada Basin.
Gran Tierra said it gave notice to Statoil that it would not
enter into and assume its share of the work obligations of the
second exploration period of Block BM-CAL-10, and would pay $26
million as part of the agreement.
The Calgary-based company said October-December profit rose
to $32.5 million, or 11 cents a share, from $13.1 million, or 4
cents a share, a year ago.
High U.S. crude oil prices, which rose 17 percent to
average about $92.39 per barrel in October-December, also
boosted Gran Tierra's profit.
Revenue and other income rose 44 percent to $161.8 million.
October-December production, after royalties, rose 16
percent to 18,521 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).
The company backed its 2012 production forecast of
20,000-21,000 boepd after royalties. Production for 2011 was
17,408 boepd.
Majority of Gran Tierra's production comes from
Colombia, where it started with net production of about 700 bopd
in 2006.
In the last quarter output from the region grew by just 2
percent to 15,467 boepd, on the face of some disappointing
drilling results.
The company's Brazilian wells produced 2,863 boepd, more
than three times from the year ago quarter.