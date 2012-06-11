June 11 Oil and gas producer Gran Tierra Energy
Inc said fresh disruptions at the Oleoducto Transandino
(OTA) pipeline in Colombia reduced production and sales in May.
Production, after royalties, averaged about 18,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in April and May, the company
said in a statement.
The South America-focused company in February maintained its
2012 production forecast of 20,000-21,000 boe/d after royalties.
Gran Tierra's first-quarter production and sales were
impacted by about 26 days of oil delivery restrictions due to
three disruptions at the pipeline.
The pipeline operated by Colombia's state oil company
Ecopetrol SA runs through Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador
and Peru.
Ecopetrol's pipelines, including OTA, have been attacked by
guerrillas, resulting in unscheduled shut-downs, the company
said in an April 30 regulatory filing.
Gran Tierra, which also has operations in Argentina, Peru
and Brazil, said on Monday output is expected to return to
normal levels by mid-June.
The company also abandoned its Los Incas x-1 exploration
well in the Puesto Guevara block in Argentina after little oil
was found there.
Gran Tierra is the operator of the Puesto Guevara block in
the Neuquen basin.
Shares of the Calgary-based company were up 3 Canadian cents
at C$5.11 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.